Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, March 7, 2021

National Guardsmen stand at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYS COVID-19 vaccine update

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 96% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered.

3,676,500 first doses received

3,517,416 first doses administered

NY COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations latest

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 4,954 on Friday

Of the 273,132 tests reported Friday, 7,647 were positive

Statewide one-day positivity rate of 2.80%

78 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 1,674,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 38,970 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here