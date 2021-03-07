Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, March 7, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NYS COVID-19 vaccine update
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 96% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered.
- 3,676,500 first doses received
- 3,517,416 first doses administered
NY COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations latest
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 4,954 on Friday
- Of the 273,132 tests reported Friday, 7,647 were positive
- Statewide one-day positivity rate of 2.80%
- 78 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday
The latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there were 1,674,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 38,970 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
