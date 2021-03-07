Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Coronavirus

National Guardsmen stand outside a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium

National Guardsmen stand at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYS COVID-19 vaccine update

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 96% of first doses allocated to NYS health care distribution sites have been administered. 

  • 3,676,500 first doses received
  • 3,517,416 first doses administered

NY COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations latest

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 4,954 on Friday
  • Of the 273,132 tests reported Friday, 7,647 were positive
  • Statewide one-day positivity rate of 2.80%
  • 78 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 1,674,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 38,970 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

