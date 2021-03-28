New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exits following a news conference at his offices on March 24, 2021, in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

Mayor Bill de Blasio tours Citi Field COVID-19 vaccine site

On Saturday, the mayor toured the Citi Field COVID-19 vaccination site, which is open to anyone who works in New York City.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 1,826,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,266 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here