Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wearing a mask as he exits a coronavirus briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exits following a news conference at his offices on March 24, 2021, in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tours Citi Field COVID-19 vaccine site 

On Saturday, the mayor toured the Citi Field COVID-19 vaccination site, which is open to anyone who works in New York City.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 1,826,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,266 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

