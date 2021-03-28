NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tours Citi Field COVID-19 vaccine site
On Saturday, the mayor toured the Citi Field COVID-19 vaccination site, which is open to anyone who works in New York City.
Latest official numbers
As of Saturday, there were 1,826,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,266 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here