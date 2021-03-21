NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC high schools to reopen

New York City high school students will return to classrooms on Monday for the first time since November. About 55,000 students in grades 9-12 are expected to resume in-person learning. However, parents will have another chance to opt-in their children into the classroom this academic year, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

COVID-19 vaccine latest

As of Saturday morning, 7,494,596 total doses have been administered. Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 25.3% Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 13%



Latest: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Test results reported Friday – 258,129

Total positive Friday – 7,623

Percent positive Friday – 2.95%

Seven-day average percent positive – 3.26%

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized – 4,513

Number ICU patients – 909

Number of patients intubated – 575

New fatalities reported Friday – 62

Death toll since March 2020 – 39,870

Indoor dining expansion

Restaurants in New York City are allowed to have their highest numbers of customers indoors since the pandemic began. Eateries in the city are now permitted to be occupied at 50% capacity.

NYers helping older residents get vaccine appointments

Some neighbors in Harlem offered to help people who have questions about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online.

Over 40 businesses sue Cuomo over 11 p.m. curfew

Over 40 New York businesses sued Gov. Andrew Cuomo to end an 11 p.m. pandemic curfew on their establishments.

New opt-in period for NYC public schools

New York City parents have another chance to opt-in their children for in-person learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

Latest official numbers

As of Saturday, there were 1,773,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,870 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here