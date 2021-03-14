Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Sunday, March 14, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

COVID-19 vaccine update 3/13

  • As of Saturday morning, 21.7% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 11% have completed their vaccine series.
    • 182,584 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours
    • 6,446,720 total doses administered to date 

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations update 3/13

  • Test results reported Friday – 225,793
  • Total positive results Friday – 6,600
  • One-day percent of positive cases – 2.92%
  • Seven-day average percent positive – 3.16%
  • Patient hospitalization – 4,617 
  • Patients in ICUs – 953
  • Ventilator use – 642
  • New fatalities – 77
  • Total deaths since March 2020 – 39,464

1 year of restrictions for NYC restaurant owners

One year ago on Friday, the first set of restaurant capacity restrictions was put in place by the state. Restaurants had to find creative ways to engage with guests. Outdoor dining has been a success. However, many small businesses have closed.

IRS sends out stimulus checks

The first batch of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Debt collectors eye third stimulus checks

Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 1,722,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,464 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

