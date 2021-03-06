A BioReference Laboratories medical professional administers a COVID-19 test in front of the Kew Gardens Cinemas movie theater on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations latest

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 4,954 on Friday

Of the 273,132 tests reported Friday, 7,647 were positive

Statewide one-day positivity rate of 2.80%

78 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday

NY COVID-19 vaccines

More than 183,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to New Yorkers over a 24-hour period this week — a record high for the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

NYC movie theaters reopen

Movie theaters in New York City finally reopened Friday, but with limited 25% capacity and no more than 50 people per screen.

The latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there were 1,674,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 38,970 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here