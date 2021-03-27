Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Coronavirus

A person in a mask walks by a retail location for rent in SoHo, Manhattan

A retail location for rent in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

  • NY positivity rate: 3.01%
    • 282,449 tests reported
    • 8,507 positive 
  • NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 4,603
  • COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 49

Gov. Cuomo speaks at Bronx community center

Watch in video below or click here.

Get vaccinated

  • What defeats COVID? The vaccines
  • Cuomo: “We have the weapon that kills the enemy,” but they have to be put in arms

SOMOS and COVID-19 vaccines

  • In many communities across that need healthcare the most, you have SOMOS
  • State providing vaccines directly to SOMOS
  • Opening pop-up centers (Churches and centers in communities hardest hit)

Hurricane Maria Memorial

  • Opens Friday
  • We said we’d open a memorial to remember the victims of the hurricane and to remember the experience and solidarity of the people of Puerto Rico. 
  • Located at Battery Park City. From that memorial you see the Statue of Liberty
  • “It’s our way of memorializing our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters”

NYC COVID-19 data updates

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the latest COVID-19 daily indicators for New York City on Friday morning:

  • 208 new COVID hospitalizations
  • 3,260 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
  • Citywide positivity rate, 7-day average: 5.68%

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,818,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,190 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

