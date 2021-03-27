A retail location for rent in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

NY positivity rate: 3.01% 282,449 tests reported 8,507 positive

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 4,603

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 49

Gov. Cuomo speaks at Bronx community center

Get vaccinated

What defeats COVID? The vaccines

Cuomo: “We have the weapon that kills the enemy,” but they have to be put in arms

SOMOS and COVID-19 vaccines

In many communities across that need healthcare the most, you have SOMOS

State providing vaccines directly to SOMOS

Opening pop-up centers (Churches and centers in communities hardest hit)

Hurricane Maria Memorial

Opens Friday

We said we’d open a memorial to remember the victims of the hurricane and to remember the experience and solidarity of the people of Puerto Rico.

Located at Battery Park City. From that memorial you see the Statue of Liberty

“It’s our way of memorializing our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters”

NYC COVID-19 data updates

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the latest COVID-19 daily indicators for New York City on Friday morning:

208 new COVID hospitalizations

3,260 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Citywide positivity rate, 7-day average: 5.68%

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,818,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,190 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

