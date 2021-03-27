NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Latest on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths
- NY positivity rate: 3.01%
- 282,449 tests reported
- 8,507 positive
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 4,603
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 49
Gov. Cuomo speaks at Bronx community center
Get vaccinated
- What defeats COVID? The vaccines
- Cuomo: “We have the weapon that kills the enemy,” but they have to be put in arms
SOMOS and COVID-19 vaccines
- In many communities across that need healthcare the most, you have SOMOS
- State providing vaccines directly to SOMOS
- Opening pop-up centers (Churches and centers in communities hardest hit)
Hurricane Maria Memorial
- Opens Friday
- We said we’d open a memorial to remember the victims of the hurricane and to remember the experience and solidarity of the people of Puerto Rico.
- Located at Battery Park City. From that memorial you see the Statue of Liberty
- “It’s our way of memorializing our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters”
NYC COVID-19 data updates
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the latest COVID-19 daily indicators for New York City on Friday morning:
- 208 new COVID hospitalizations
- 3,260 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Citywide positivity rate, 7-day average: 5.68%
Latest official numbers
As of Friday, there were 1,818,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,190 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
