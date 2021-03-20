Children play on Reflect, an interactive installation by artist Jen Lewin in Brooklyn’s Domino Park near the base of the Manhattan Bridge, on March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Indoor dining expansion

Restaurants in New York City are allowed to have their highest numbers of customers indoors since the pandemic began. Eateries in the city are now permitted to be occupied at 50% capacity.

NYers helping older residents get vaccine appointments

Some neighbors in Harlem offered to help people who have questions about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online.

Over 40 businesses sue Cuomo over 11 p.m. curfew

Over 40 New York businesses sued Gov. Andrew Cuomo to end an 11 p.m. pandemic curfew on their establishments.

New opt-in period for NYC public schools

New York City parents have another chance to opt-in their children for in-person learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,765,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,808 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here