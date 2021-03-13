Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Saturday March 13, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

1 year of restrictions for NYC restaurant owners

One year ago on Friday, the first set of restaurant capacity restrictions was put in place by the state. Restaurants had to find creative ways to engage with guests. Outdoor dining has been a success. However, many small businesses have closed.

IRS sends out stimulus checks

The first batch of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Debt collectors eye third stimulus checks

Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts.

The latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there were 1,715,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,385 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here