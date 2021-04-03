People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York City on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club

New York resident and comedian Jerry Seinfeld opened a sold-out show Friday at Gotham Comedy Club in Chelsea. It was the first night New York City venues could open — with limited capacity — since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining afterward.

COVID-19 funeral assistance program launches: How to apply

Families who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 can now apply for assistance from the federal government for funeral costs, according to the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Latest official numbers

As of Friday, there were 1,875,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,635 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here