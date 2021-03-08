NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
The latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there were 1,681,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,029 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here