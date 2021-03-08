Seniors wait in the recovery area after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,681,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,029 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here