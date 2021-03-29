NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NJ, NY top list of states with highest COVID infections per capita
A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection.
Latest official numbers
As of Sunday, there were 1,835,940 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,330 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here