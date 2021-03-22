Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, March 22, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch here when it begins or click here.

Schools in NYC

  • High schools reopen Monday
    • 488 buildings reopened 
    • Half of them are back 5 days a week
  • Opt-in process begins Wed. March 24 to April 7
    • 3K/Pre-K/Elementary/D75 students will return in April
    • Based on guidelines from CDC
    • More work for middle and high schoolers, but opt-in will include these students
  • School Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter:
    • She and mayor visited Bronx High School of Law Government and Justice
    • Opening opt-in period for all grade levels will help teachers and principals plan for more students.

Summer Youth Employment Program

  • Application deadline: April 23
  • Slots available for 70,000 kids
  • Apply: NYC.Gov/syep
  • Call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 1-800-246-4646

Vaccines in NYC

  • Total doses administered: 3,295,812

Daily indicators

  • COVID Hospitalizations: 231 (34% positivity rate)
  • Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS):  3.63

Happening today

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 1,781,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,924 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

