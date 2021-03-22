Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Monday, March 22, 2021

Students work on laptops during online lessons at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

10 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio gives an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Watch here when it begins or click here.

Schools in NYC

High schools reopen Monday 488 buildings reopened Half of them are back 5 days a week

Opt-in process begins Wed. March 24 to April 7 3K/Pre-K/Elementary/D75 students will return in April Based on guidelines from CDC More work for middle and high schoolers, but opt-in will include these students

School Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter: She and mayor visited Bronx High School of Law Government and Justice Opening opt-in period for all grade levels will help teachers and principals plan for more students.



Summer Youth Employment Program

Application deadline: April 23

Slots available for 70,000 kids

Apply: NYC.Gov/syep

Call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 1-800-246-4646

Vaccines in NYC

Total doses administered: 3,295,812

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 231 (34% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.63

Happening today

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 1,781,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,924 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

