NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the latest on NYC’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.

Vaccines in NYC

2,827,346 total doses administered

Vaccinating homebound New Yorkers Effort goes citywide Goal is to vaccinate full population in seven weeks 877-VAX-4NYC or https://vax4nyc.nyc.gov/patient/s/ Dr. Dave Chokshi got vaccinated: J&J vaccine — All of the authorized vaccines are safe and effective. The best vaccine is the one you can get now.



Gun violence in NYC

Improving safety at the grassroots with the people by community members.

Advance Peace Model New pilot program that pairs youth who are at-risk for gun violence with individual mentors Select individuals invited to join Peacemaker fellowship, modeled after successful programs countrywide. Launches July 2021 in five precincts: Bronx: 46th precinct Queens: 114th precinct Manhattan: 26th precinct Brooklyn: 73rd precinct Staten Island: 120th precinct



Celebrating history in NYC

City purchases newly landmarked abolitionist home in Brooklyn (227 Duffield St.)

Location will be protected and preserved

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 154 (70% positivity rate) — Everyday is subject to variations (Below threshold for the first time in a while)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 3.68

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,123

7-day rolling average: 6.16%

Q&A

When was the last time you spoke to Gov. Cuomo (there are a lot of important issues including vaccinations and indoor dining) Weeks ago — We discussed COVID-19 and the vaccination effort. Our teams keep talking and working together.

Budget is two weeks away. Are you worried about the role the governor will play in terms of legislature etc. His crisis has become a distraction for the whole state, but I have a lot of faith in the state legislatures.

Biden says we should wait for investigation before decision is made. And do you fear any sort of retaliation on receiving vaccines/political support That is the definition of political corruption. There needs to be a full investigation on that on top of sexual harassment and nursing home scandals. There needs to be an investigation as to why a top administrator would link vaccine supply with political support

Indicators seem to be positive: Are you still worried about the NYC variant, may it be not as dangerous as expected? There is progress. I am hopeful. There’s still a lot we need to learn about the variants, but everything suggests vaccinations are helping.

Cuomo – calls for resignation so local control can be restored. If Lt. Gov. Hochul takes over, she still has the authority unless she passes it to local municipalities. Many local municipalities are calling for local powers. The executive and emergency authority should be revoked. Hopefully Hochul would listen and enact the change

Local control would give people freedom to edit measures. Would you edit other measures (catering halls/indoor dining) We’d monitor that aggressively and make a change if it’s needed.

Should Larry Schwartz warrant a federal investigation? (calling local areas for political support/vaccine supply) This (vaccines) is how we save lives. It’s what’s at stake, I’m very worried about the corruption we’re hearing.

Should Larry Schwartz remain on MTA board? We’ve asked repeatedly for help, we never got a real answer. The state does not try to make those decisions based on where the need is greatest, but lets politics into those decisions. “It’s clear we deserve our fair share,” Mayor de Blasio says.

Schools chancellor began her first day on the job — segregation in NYC public schools — how hard will it be to do something meaningful about segregation as a new administration is coming in less than a year I think a lot can happen in this year. Meisha Ross Porter understands our city and our schools better than any other chancellor we’ve had. We’re acting now to diversify classrooms and fight segregation.

More NYers becoming eligible for the vaccine — about 80% New Yorkers statewide will be eligible under the new phase, will NYC have enough supply? We will be give or take 200,000 below supply level than what we can supply for NYers

Vaccine supply We’ve got to get the vaccine out to people, especially those hardest hit. The bottom line is the supply problem.



The latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there were 1,728,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,527 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

