NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

11:20 a.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the latest indicators for COVID-19 in NY.

Daily Indicators

NY positivity rate: 3.58%

Tests reported 6,235 total positive

NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 5,307 ICU: 1,065 Intubated: 741

COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 80 Death toll: 38,557

Vaccines in NY: 4,583,616 total doses administered First doses: 3,206,430 First doses administered: 92% (2,954,858)



10 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared an update on COVID-19 in NYC. Click here to watch.

COVID-19 in NYC

On this day last year, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in NYC.

Vaccines in NYC

1,944,673 total doses administered

76,000 vaccinations reported Friday

338,000 reported doses administered last week

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on the way

On track to hit 5 million vaccines by June.

Capital restart

NYC is unpausing $17 billion in Capital projects Increasing school capacity Building and preserving affordable housing Improving coastal resiliency Increasing safety and mobility on city streets

Recovery Czar Lorraine Grillo: This is great news for the city and contractors who work on city projects. This will give an opportunity to restart work and rehire staff Planning and procurement will restart.

This is great news for the city and contractors who work on city projects.

Open Culture Initiative

Taking the arts to the streets

Applications for Open Culture program open Monday

Apply: NYC.gov/OpenCulture

Daily indicators

COVID Hospitalizations: 233 (65% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 4.33

New reported COVID-19 cases on 7-day average (including probable cases): 3,358

7-day rolling average: 6.13%

Q&A

Call for Cuomo investigation — gov. later issued an apology. Any comment? That’s not an apology. Sexual harassment is not funny. It should be taken seriously. We need a full investigation and the whole truth of what happened. We also need to look at the nursing home issue where thousands of people died and information was covered up. We need to know what has to change as a result

Should Cuomo resign? We need to have a full investigation over what happened.

Hatred and violence among different groups etc. All other communities should come to the defense of all communities.

Rise in crime last year — how can shifting money back bring back anti-crime unit or bring violence under control. Commissioner Shea made the decision to disband the unit because he felt there weren’t the best outcomes from that approach. We’ve seen a steady increase in gun arrests. And January stats show a decrease in crime. We have to constantly bring police and the community together. We have the number we need, we need to continue to work on what the role is for officers.

Focusing on equity and vaccines — Johnson & Johnson (single-shot) will you use this for homebound seniors and what do you think of those who believe they’re getting the less effective vaccine. Mayor: I thoroughly believe in the J&J vaccine. The focus has to be saving lives. Dr. Jay Varma: We understand this is going to be a communication challenge. The single message is the J&J vaccine is 100% protective against people from dying of COVID-19 and almost 100% effective against hospitalizations. One of the reasons that the vaccine shows different numbers is because of the different variants emerging. Dr. Mitchell Katz: I recommend this shot for my homebound patients. Dr. Dave Chokshi: We have another safe and effective vaccine that will save lives. The J&J vaccine is easier to ship and store, which means we can reach more people. Mayor: I’d be very happy to take the J&J vaccine when it’s my turn.

In some of the crimes targeting Asian Americans. Police say one was a gambling situation and the other was by someone who was mentally disturbed. Could calling it a hate crime cause unnecessary fear? With all hate crime investigations, we can’t prejudge every incident, but there’s clearly a horrible trend of attacks on Asian Americans across the country. Trump is gone, but the hatred is not gone.

One year anniversary of first reported COVID case in the city. What are three changes you’d do from the past year? If we had had testing, we would’ve known the virus was here in February. We pleaded for testing in January 2020 and if never happened. Actions for shelter-in-place — We should’ve done it immediately. Vaccine — it’s a miracle it’s here. But there was lost time in 2020 to use if for the Defense Production Act. If we had more information, we could’ve done things more differently. There was no national leadership from Day 1

Vaccine — Non NYC residents are getting vaccinated at Javits Center/Aqueduct Racetrack. Do we know how many residents got vaccinated at Jones Beach/traveled anywhere? Sites not focused on the immediate area always have some sort of discrepancy. As we fight the disparities, we need to push vaccines more to the grassroots. Dr. Chokshi: No specific data regarding non-NYC sites serving NYC residents, but it is a broader phenomenon with places like NYC having people living outside the area getting vaccinated in the city.

Port Richmond vaccine site isn’t listed on the website for priority sites. People in that area have not been able to make appointments because they were told they’re not from the neighborhood. Mayor: No one should be telling anyone that they’re not a priority. Priority neighborhoods are areas that were most affected (most poverty, least access to healthcare, where more people died.)

Opening schools in the fall — some schools have contracts that extend vaccine and testing sites until October / will that cause complications when the next academic year begins? Priority is schools. Likely locations would be moved to accommodate schools returning in September.

In 2015, you discussed Cuomo having some sort of vendetta on people I don’t know why he’s done the things he has. I think more and more people are going to talk about what they experienced. This is not the way any leader should treat anybody.

Do you feel whatever’s being revealed about Cuomo — that people will start looking into his entire handling of the state in all crises and now people questioning his approach, this complicates people complying with COVID restrictions and guidelines When leaders do the wrong thing, it affects rules. But it goes beyond that. People are listening to the health officials. We need to make sure there are full investigations on everything that happened.



The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 1,636,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,557 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

