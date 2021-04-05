Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening Today

Beginning Monday, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers. However, the curfew remains in effect for restaurants.

COVID vaccine eligibility expands in NY this week

More residents in New York will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the state ramps up efforts to get as many shots in arms as possible.

Beginning Tuesday in the Empire State, New Yorkers 16 years and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Latest official numbers

As of Sunday, there were 1,890,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,756 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here