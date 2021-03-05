A Trader Joe’s store employee, right, sprays hand sanitizer on a customer before he enters the Brooklyn supermarket on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening today:

Movie theaters in New York City are allowed to open once again, with restrictions. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,657,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 38,796 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here