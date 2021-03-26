Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, March 26, 2021

Runners pass a New York Police Officer as they warm weather during the coronavirus pandemic in Central Park Saturday, May 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Thursday, there were 1,809,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,141 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

