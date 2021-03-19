FILE – In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, seniors wait in the recovery area after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center in the Bronx borough of New York. President Joe Biden’s pledge that all U.S. adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 is putting a new challenge in front of the nation. For that to happen, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit more health care workers to administer the shots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Happening today:

Beginning Friday, New York City restaurants are allowed indoor-dining at 50% capacity, up from the current 35% capacity limit.

Also Friday, restaurants in all other parts of New York state can increase their indoor-dining capacity to 75%, up from their current 50%.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 1,757,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,748 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here