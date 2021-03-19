NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Happening today:
Beginning Friday, New York City restaurants are allowed indoor-dining at 50% capacity, up from the current 35% capacity limit.
Also Friday, restaurants in all other parts of New York state can increase their indoor-dining capacity to 75%, up from their current 50%.
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,757,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 39,748 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
