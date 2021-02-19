Latest coronavirus updates in New York: Friday, February 19, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
12:45 p.m.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared the latest on New York State’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below or click here.
Daily Indicators
- NY positivity rate: 3.49 %
- Tests reported: 249,248 (8,710) positive
- NY COVID-19 hospitalizations: 6,155
- ICU: 1,199
- Intubated: 834
- COVID-19 fatalities in NY: 116
- COVID positivity in NYC: 4.40%
- Queens: 4.96%
- Brooklyn: 4.57% (Down from 7.8% on Jan. 4)
- Bronx: 6.20%
- Manhattan: 3.01%
- Staten Island: 4.57%
Reopening in NYS
- NYC currently at 25% capacity indoor dining
- Will go to 35% capacity beginning next Friday (consistent with the 35% capacity in New Jersey)
- Testing is the key to reopening
- 11 rapid testing sites in NYC
- Colleges:
- Colleges and universities testing at least 25% of total on-campus students, staff, weekly will not be required to go on pause unless their positivity rate exceeds 5% during a rolling 14-day period.
- Colleges not testing at least 25% of population must go on pause if they have 100 individuals test positive during a rolling 14-day period.
Students and in-person learning
- Students deserve in-class teaching
- Parents need it.
- Can’t open the economy without it.
- Local governments must be more aggressive on in-class teaching unless community or school has a spike in cases
Vaccine in NY
- Nursing home residents all offered the vaccine: 73% now vaccinated
- DOH allowing visitation of residents in facilities in accordance with CMS and CDC guidance on visitation of residents
- DOH recommends visitors take rapid test before entry and DOH will provide rapid tests to nursing homes.
- 3,543,102 doses administered
- First doses: 2,356,853
- Second dose: 1,186,249
- FEMA-state Mass vaccine sites in NYC opens Wednesday
- York College (Jamaica) about 3,000 vaccines a day
- Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn) about 3,000 vaccines a day
- Scheduling opens Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.
- Scheduling open for 1 week just for residents of communities. After one week, scheduling open to all residents of borough.
- 4 more FEMA sites opening March 3
- Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Buffalo
NYC mayoral race — Discuss the issues affecting residents
- Murders up 47% from 2019 to 2020
- More than 92% of shooting victims Black or Hispanic
- 70% of shootings unsolved
- Homelessness: Danger to themselves or others.
- NYCHA is an ongoing tragedy: “NYCHA has to make a significant change.”
- Affordable housing crisis
- People are leaving NYC
Vaccine distribution
- Local governments received additional allocations:
- 16% + 5% + 5%
- Total over 4 weeks = 28% more + 11 % increase from hospital-worker reallocation
Nursing homes in NY
- We created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough
- In this toxic political environment, you cannot allow inaccurate information to go unanswered.
- Twitter and bogus reports become a reality at one point
- The void was exploited with misinformation and political agendas and attacks.
- False statements must be fully countered
- No one has the right to spread lies or misinformation that causes pain to the families.
- We didn’t fight back against lies and politics and distortions aggressively enough
- Dr. Howard Zucker: State Health Commissioner
- As a doctor, I always review every decision after the fact
- With the facts available at the time, we made the correct public health decision
- Projection models in March: COVID hospitalizations were doubling every three days.
- We only have 30K hospital beds downstate and 50K statewide
- 84,474 NYers went through hospitals with COVID from March 25-May 10
- Based on the projections, tens of thousands who needed hospital beds, ventilators, intensive care would’ve died.
- Given these facts, we made the best decision to balance patient load to protect the healthcare system from collapse.
- March 25: We also protected nursing home patients
- Best medical decisions at the time
- Patient transfer back to nursing homes: best interest of patient
- Patients, particularly, seniors shouldn’t remain in hospitals longer than necessary due to risk of secondary infection.
- Residents leaving hospitals leaving hospitals were likely not contagious by CDC guidance at the time anda were to be cohorted
Nursing homes
- Must be prepared for the next pandemic
- More and quicker staff and resident testing
- Staff protections
- Surge staff availability
- Nursing home reform
- Funding must primarily go to facility and patient care
- Regulation potion of funding for staff
- Mandatory salary cap for management
- Limit profit margin to provide more facility staff investment, direct care
Q&A
- Nursing homes: Void – the void doesn’t fully explain what state lawmakers said on how info was asked for before August/DOJ request
- I said we were not timely in responding to state legislatures.
- Everyone was working 24/7 on managing the issue. All these requests take time.
- Vaccinations: Some problems in NYC, mayor says they’re not getting enough because state is holding back doses
- It doesn’t go from federal government to the state then the city, it goes directly to the city.
- It might be that there are snow delays
- Credibility: There are Dems. and Reps. that believe Cuomo lied to them and question the trust. What do you say to them?
- Look at the results. Can you trust this state’s response to COVID. No state was hit as hard as New York was.
- You were asked about nursing homes over and over again — did you not know the info or did you just not share what you knew?
- I shared what I knew. I haven’t even heard a lot of these concepts until later on (presumed deaths etc.)
- Clarification on vaccine delays: Have any impacted state-run sites?
- It may. We don’t know yet, we’re compiling data, but the White House made it clear that the storm impacted many of the transport hubs.
- Any way you can share what was sent to DOJ to get more accurate info to the world?
- I’d have no problem with it. Would have to talk to lawyers to ask DOJ about it.
7:35 a.m.
Nassau County Executive discussed the snow on Long Island and how they are handling the shortage in COVID-19 vaccine supply. Watch in video below:
The latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there were 1,555,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and 37,554 confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here