Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Masks worn in New Jersey mall store

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

4:45 a.m.
The Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Will reopen March 8.

Latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there have been 707,099 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,990 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

