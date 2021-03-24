NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on NJ's COVID-19 response.
Schools in NJ
- Dept. of Health releasing revised guidance for local health departments on K-12 in-class operations
- Public school districts, charter schools, renaissance schools and schools for students with disabilities
- 143 open for all in-person instruction (96,926 students)
- 534 open for hybrid instruction (833,095 students)
- 90 all-remote learning (301,856 students)
- 44 combination across buildings (121,600 students)
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,227 (Statewide total: 774,100)
- Hospitalizations: 2,136
- ICU: 430
- Ventilators: 218
- New deaths: 28 (Death toll: 21,727)
- The daily percent positive for test: 12.49%
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.09
- Vaccines administered: 3,638,002
- First dose: 1,289,353
- Second dose: 2,416,860
Health commissioner update
- Based on data, in-person learning is not connected to community transition.
- K-12 schools among last settings to close among all other mitigation methods have been deployed and among the first to reopen when it’s safe to do so.
- Middle and high school students have higher rate of transmission
- Students and staff must remain home if sick, or if they’ve been in contact with someone for COVID-19.
- Quarantine: Best practice is 14-day quarantine period. Or 10-day period of no testing or 7-day period with a negative test.
- Holidays: These are times usually for congregate settings, but we ask people to limit gatherings.
- 415 reports of CDC variants of concern
Q&A
- Push to get kids childhood immunizations, which dipped. Have those numbers increased since?
- This is a case where life marches on.
- Persichilli: 2021 immunization records not ready
- Is it time for legislature to eliminate religious exemptions of immunizations?
- No further comment on this.
- Will parents have the option to do virtual learning in September?
- As of right now, no. We’re expecting in-person learning Monday through Friday.
- Vaccines: Newark mayor called for vaccinations for all adults. What are your thoughts?
- We’re going to open things up when we can. It depends on supply.
- Comments on goal to have 4.7 million first doses by May. What’s the focus now?
- Our objective continues to be 4.7 million fully vaccinated by May. If i said first doses, that was likely for J&J but intent is full vaccination.
- How are vaccines distributed to each site? Is it subjective?
- Persichilli: Next week, NJ getting 494,430 doses of vaccines
- We know how exact;y to distribute them (Equity, disease burden, social vulnerability index, how many doses can be dispensed in a day, inventory)
- Will community based sites be enough?
- Many work with FEMA hope we can move and open more.
- How is access to vaccines going to be improved?
- It’s more supply than access, but it’s both yes.
Latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there have been 774,100 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,757 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
