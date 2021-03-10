A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there have been 726,395 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,238 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information