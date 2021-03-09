Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Coronavirus

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

7:15 p.m.
President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal explained the CDC’s new guidelines for those fully vaccinated and what that means for us. Watch in video below.

Happening today

MVC Centers closed due to COVID-19 cases among employees:
North Bergen will be closed until Monday, March 22. The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on Saturday, March 6.
East Orange will be closed until Tuesday, March 23. The employee who tested positive was last in the agency Monday, March 8.

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 722,997 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,193 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

