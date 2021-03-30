Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attends the opening of the Morris County vaccination site in Rockaway on Jan. 8, 2021.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attends the opening of the Morris County vaccination site in Rockaway on Jan. 8, 2021. (Saarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Health care enrollment extended

The state extended its special health care enrollment period through the end of 2021. Under the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, more people than ever qualify for financial help in purchasing a plan through New Jersey’s health care insurance marketplace, Gov. Murphy said. Residents can find more information about plans by visiting http://getcovered.nj.gov.

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 792,616 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,869 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

