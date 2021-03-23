Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Coronavirus

Newark COVID testing site

Newark’s pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Vaccine update

  • As of Tuesday morning, 3,560,502 vaccine doses have been administered statewide
    • 2,300,509 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
    • 1,259,736 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents

Update: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

  • 3,429 new positive PCR tests
  • 770,980 total positive PCR tests
  • 971 new positive antigen tests
  • 102,860 total positive antigen tests
  • 61 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,727 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,515 additional probable deaths

MVC center closures

The Kilmer-Edison Road Test Office has been closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen on March 25.

These MVC Centers will reopen Tuesday after full COVID cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine: East Orange Vehicle Center and Oakland Licensing Center.

As of Tuesday, there have been 770,980 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,727 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

