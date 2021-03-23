NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Vaccine update
- As of Tuesday morning, 3,560,502 vaccine doses have been administered statewide
- 2,300,509 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
- 1,259,736 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents
Update: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
- 3,429 new positive PCR tests
- 770,980 total positive PCR tests
- 971 new positive antigen tests
- 102,860 total positive antigen tests
- 61 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 21,727 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,515 additional probable deaths
MVC center closures
The Kilmer-Edison Road Test Office has been closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen on March 25.
These MVC Centers will reopen Tuesday after full COVID cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine: East Orange Vehicle Center and Oakland Licensing Center.
Latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there have been 770,980 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,727 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
