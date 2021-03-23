NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Vaccine update

As of Tuesday morning, 3,560,502 vaccine doses have been administered statewide 2,300,509 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine 1,259,736 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents



Update: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

3,429 new positive PCR tests

770,980 total positive PCR tests

971 new positive antigen tests

102,860 total positive antigen tests

61 new lab-confirmed deaths

21,727 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,515 additional probable deaths

MVC center closures

The Kilmer-Edison Road Test Office has been closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen on March 25.

These MVC Centers will reopen Tuesday after full COVID cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine: East Orange Vehicle Center and Oakland Licensing Center.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there have been 770,980 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,727 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

