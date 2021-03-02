FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

New Jersey — coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

5 a.m.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission closures due to employees testing positive for COVID:

– Newark Regional Licensing Center: Closed until March 10

– Vineland Licensing Center: Closed until March 15

– Salem Licensing Center: Closed until March 15

– Lodi Licensing Center: Closed until March 15

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 704,362 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,942 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information