5 a.m.
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission closures due to employees testing positive for COVID:
– Newark Regional Licensing Center: Closed until March 10
– Vineland Licensing Center: Closed until March 15
– Salem Licensing Center: Closed until March 15
– Lodi Licensing Center: Closed until March 15
Latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there have been 704,362 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,942 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information