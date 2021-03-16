NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
COVID-19 vaccine updates
- As of Tuesday morning, 3,058,178 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
- 1,991,181 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine
- 1,066,718 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents
COVID-19 cases and deaths
- 3,141 new positive PCR tests
- 747,561 total positive PCR tests
- 883 new positive antigen tests
- 97,002 total positive antigen tests
- 41 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 21,492 total confirmed deaths
- 2,474 additional probable deaths
Latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there have been 747,561 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,492 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
