As of Tuesday morning, 3,058,178 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. 1,991,181 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 1,066,718 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents



3,141 new positive PCR tests

747,561 total positive PCR tests

883 new positive antigen tests

97,002 total positive antigen tests

41 new lab-confirmed deaths

21,492 total confirmed deaths

2,474 additional probable deaths

As of Tuesday, there have been 747,561 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,492 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

