Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

  • As of Tuesday morning, 3,058,178 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
    • 1,991,181 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine
    • 1,066,718 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents

  • 3,141 new positive PCR tests  
  • 747,561 total positive PCR tests
  • 883 new positive antigen tests
  • 97,002 total positive antigen tests
  • 41 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,492 total confirmed deaths
  • 2,474 additional probable deaths

As of Tuesday, there have been 747,561 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,492 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

