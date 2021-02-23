Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest COVID-19 data for New Jersey

Daily health indicators



New cases: 2,516 (Statewide total: 687,386)

Hospitalizations: 2,047 ICU: 451 Ventilators: 281

New deaths: 104 (Death toll: 20,689)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.86

Vaccines administered: 1,713,580 First dose: 1,170,200 Second dose: 543,358



Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there have been 687,386 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,689 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information