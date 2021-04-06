Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID vaccine latest

  • As of Tuesday, 4,794,010 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
    • 2,947,676 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
    • 1,845,295 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents

Update: COVID cases and deaths

  • 3,382 new positive PCR tests
  • 820,686 total positive PCR tests
  • 700 new positive antigen tests
  • 113,050 total positive antigen tests
  • 53 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 22,132 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,568 additional probable deaths

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 820,686 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,132 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

