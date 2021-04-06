A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID vaccine latest

As of Tuesday, 4,794,010 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. 2,947,676 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine 1,845,295 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents



Update: COVID cases and deaths

3,382 new positive PCR tests

820,686 total positive PCR tests

700 new positive antigen tests

113,050 total positive antigen tests

53 new lab-confirmed deaths

22,132 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,568 additional probable deaths



As of Monday, there have been 820,686 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,132 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

