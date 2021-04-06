NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
COVID vaccine latest
- As of Tuesday, 4,794,010 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
- 2,947,676 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
- 1,845,295 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents
Update: COVID cases and deaths
- 3,382 new positive PCR tests
- 820,686 total positive PCR tests
- 700 new positive antigen tests
- 113,050 total positive antigen tests
- 53 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 22,132 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,568 additional probable deaths
Latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there have been 820,686 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,132 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks