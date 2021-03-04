Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Coronavirus

Newark COVID testing

Newark’s pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening today:
Thursday marks one year since New Jersey’s first reported COVID-19 case. Read the original story.

Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 712,585 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,094 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

