Daily indicators
- New cases: 3,380 (Statewide total: 754,817)
- Hospitalizations: 1,966
- ICU: 423
- Ventilators: 235
- New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 21,561)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06
- Vaccines administered: 3,224,470
- First dose: 2,145,952
- Second dose: 1,077,794
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 754,817 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,561 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
