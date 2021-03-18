Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • New cases: 3,380 (Statewide total: 754,817)
  • Hospitalizations: 1,966
    • ICU: 423
    • Ventilators: 235
  • New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 21,561)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06
  • Vaccines administered: 3,224,470
    • First dose: 2,145,952
    • Second dose: 1,077,794

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 754,817 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,561 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

