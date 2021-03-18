Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

New cases: 3,380 (Statewide total: 754,817)

Hospitalizations: 1,966 ICU: 423 Ventilators: 235

New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 21,561)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.06

Vaccines administered: 3,224,470 First dose: 2,145,952 Second dose: 1,077,794



Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 754,817 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,561 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here