Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, February 25, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest daily indicators:

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 3.079 (Statewide total: 692,931)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,032
    • ICU: 438
    • Ventilators: 268
  • New deaths: 70 (Death toll: 20,816)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.88
  • Vaccines administered: 1,821,510
    • First dose: 1,222,785
    • Second dose: 598,359

Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 692,931 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,816 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

