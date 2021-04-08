NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there have been 824,179 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,176 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks