Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, March 7, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
COVID-19 vaccine updates
As of Saturday morning, 2,405,816 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
- 1,590,174 first doses
- 815,460 second doses
New COVID cases and fatalities
Latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there have been 718,873 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,160 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information