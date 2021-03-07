Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Coronavirus

Woman wears a mask walking in Newark

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 vaccine updates

As of Saturday morning, 2,405,816 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

  • 1,590,174 first doses
  • 815,460 second doses

New COVID cases and fatalities

  • 3,015 new positive PCR tests
  • 718,873 total positive PCR tests
  • 1,055 new positive antigen tests
  • 91,217 total positive antigen tests
  • 37 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,160 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,397 additional probable deaths

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 718,873 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,160 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

