A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

COVID-19 cases and deaths update on Saturday

3,968 new positive PCR tests

785,583 total positive PCR tests

1,166 new positive antigen tests

106,560 total positive antigen tests

30 new lab-confirmed deaths

21,847 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,535 additional probable deaths

COVID vaccine update on Saturday

As of Saturday morning, 3,896,185 vaccine doses have been administered statewide: 2,488,125 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine 1,405,968 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents



Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 785,583 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,847 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

