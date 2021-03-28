NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
COVID-19 cases and deaths update on Saturday
- 3,968 new positive PCR tests
- 785,583 total positive PCR tests
- 1,166 new positive antigen tests
- 106,560 total positive antigen tests
- 30 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 21,847 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 2,535 additional probable deaths
COVID vaccine update on Saturday
- As of Saturday morning, 3,896,185 vaccine doses have been administered statewide:
- 2,488,125 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
- 1,405,968 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents
Latest official numbers:
As of Saturday, there have been 785,583 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,847 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
