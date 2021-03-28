Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Coronavirus

Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 cases and deaths update on Saturday

  • 3,968 new positive PCR tests
  • 785,583 total positive PCR tests
  • 1,166 new positive antigen tests
  • 106,560 total positive antigen tests
  • 30 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,847 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,535 additional probable deaths

COVID vaccine update on Saturday

  • As of Saturday morning, 3,896,185 vaccine doses have been administered statewide: 
    • 2,488,125 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
    • 1,405,968 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 785,583 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,847 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

