Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, March 21, 2021

A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 21, 2021.

A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 vaccine latest

  • As of Saturday morning, 3,384,856 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
    • 2,191,622 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine
    • 1,182,730 fully vaccinated New Jersey residents

Latest: COVID-19 cases and deaths

  • 3,940 new positive PCR tests
  • 762,407 total positive PCR tests
  • 961 new positive antigen tests
  • 100,241 total positive antigen tests
  • 31 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,619 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,515 additional probable deaths

‘Safe havens’ for pandemic learning

A bill in the New Jersey State Assembly would set up “safe havens” where students in the Garden State’s biggest cities would be able to complete remote schoolwork with others while maintaining social distancing and public health measures.

Murphy visits community vaccination site at NJ church

Gov. Phil Murphy visited a FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site Friday. The governor was joined by Rev. Melvin Wilson and local officials. Murphy encouraged and thanked those who were getting the vaccine.

CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools Friday, saying students can now sit 3 feet apart in classrooms.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 762,407 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,619 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

