COVID-19 vaccine update 3/13

As of Saturday morning, 2,904,452 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. 1,934,303 first doses 969,926 second doses



COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations update 3/13

3,264 new positive PCR tests

739,249 total positive PCR tests

895 new positive antigen tests

95,466 total positive antigen tests

36 new lab-confirmed deaths

21,414 total lab-confirmed deaths

2,474 additional probable deaths

IRS sends out stimulus checks

The first batch of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Debt collectors eye third stimulus checks

Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts.

