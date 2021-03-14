Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, March 14, 2021

Coronavirus

A WWII vet gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a New Jersey clinic

World War II veteran Clarence Williams received the COVID-19 vaccine in Moorestown, New Jersey, on Jan. 22, 2021. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

COVID-19 vaccine update 3/13

  • As of Saturday morning, 2,904,452 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
    • 1,934,303 first doses
    • 969,926 second doses

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations update 3/13

  • 3,264 new positive PCR tests
  • 739,249 total positive PCR tests
  • 895 new positive antigen tests
  • 95,466 total positive antigen tests
  • 36 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 21,414 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 2,474 additional probable deaths

IRS sends out stimulus checks

The first batch of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Debt collectors eye third stimulus checks

Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 739,249 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,414 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

