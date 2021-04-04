Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Sunday, April 4, 2021

Masks worn in New Jersey mall store

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

IRS sending batch of 4 million stimulus checks, including larger ‘plus-up’ payments

As of April 1, more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill, the IRS said. The batch being distributed this week includes 4 million payments totaling $10 billion.

The latest round of stimulus provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

Child tax credit: When will payments begin?

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package signed into law last month greatly increases tax credits available to taxpayers for their children and includes a program that will include monthly payments to qualifying families. But many Americans may not be aware of those changes and how to take advantage of the assistance.

The new virus relief bill increases that tax break for 2021 to $3,000 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 and to $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.

Vaccine passport efforts draw opposition from GOP lawmakers

Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Latest official numbers:

As of Saturday, there have been 811,726 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,064 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

