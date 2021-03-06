Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, March 6, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Educators and support staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Initially, the group was expected to be eligible on March 15.

The governor will join teachers and staff Saturday afternoon as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Gloucester County vaccine megasite.

COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations

New cases: 3,347 (Statewide total: 715,889)

Hospitalizations: 1,881 ICU: 389 Ventilators: 223

New deaths: 35 (Death toll: 21,124)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.04

COVID-19 vaccines update

Vaccines administered: 2,333,723 First dose: 1,544,835 Second dose: 788,782



Latest official numbers:

