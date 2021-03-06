Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Educators and support staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Initially, the group was expected to be eligible on March 15.

The governor will join teachers and staff Saturday afternoon as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run Gloucester County vaccine megasite.

COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations

  • New cases: 3,347  (Statewide total: 715,889)
  • Hospitalizations: 1,881
    • ICU: 389
    • Ventilators: 223 
  • New deaths: 35 (Death toll: 21,124) 
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.04

COVID-19 vaccines update

  • Vaccines administered: 2,333,723
    • First dose: 1,544,835
    • Second dose: 788,782

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 715,889 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,124 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

NY lawmakers modify Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers amid nursing home cover-up, sexual harassment allegations

Weekend weather

Brooklyn seniors in NYCHA clean up raw sewage

Movie theaters reopen in NYC

Convictions overturned in 1996 deaths over withheld reports

@PIX11News on Twitter