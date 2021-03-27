Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Coronavirus

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

  • New cases: 4,339 (Statewide total: 781,777)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,174
    • ICU: 438
    • Ventilators: 220
  • New deaths: 28 (Death toll: 21,823) 
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.1

COVID vaccine latest

  • Vaccines administered: 3,798,523
    • First dose: 2,439,116
    • Second dose: 1,357,829

Newark vaccine site

Newark, one of the state’s cities hit hardest by the virus, is set to get a new FEMA-run mass vaccination center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Read more here.

Vaccine eligibility expands

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on April 5 to include people ages 55 and older, members of the press and more. Read more here.

100 days since first COVID vaccine

Friday marks 100 days since the first COVID vaccine was administered in New Jersey. President and CEO of University Hospital in Newark Dr. Shereef Elnahal spoke to PIX11 about the state’s vaccine distribution and supply.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 781,777 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,823 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

