Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

‘Safe havens’ for pandemic learning

A bill in the New Jersey State Assembly would set up “safe havens” where students in the Garden State’s biggest cities would be able to complete remote schoolwork with others while maintaining social distancing and public health measures.

Murphy visits community vaccination site at NJ church

Gov. Phil Murphy visited a FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site Friday. The governor was joined by Rev. Melvin Wilson and local officials. Murphy encouraged and thanked those who were getting the vaccine.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 758,470 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,588 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here