Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey Devils fans at NHL game after arenas allowed to reopen amid covid-19 pandemic

New Jersey Devils fans wait their turn to walk down to their seats for an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Newark on March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

IRS sends out stimulus checks

The first batch of $1,400 stimulus payments was processed Friday, with additional large batches of payments to be sent via direct deposits or through the mail as checks or debit cards in coming weeks, the officials said.

Debt collectors eye third stimulus checks

Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 736,065 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,380 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn