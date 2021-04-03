A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NJ gathering limits loosen despite surge in COVID cases

An unsettling spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in New Jersey, with the state surpassing 800,000 total confirmed cases on Thursday. Despite the numbers, New Jersey’s outdoor gathering limit increased Friday from 25 people to 200.

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining afterward.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 807,970 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,047 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

