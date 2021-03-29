New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ, NY top list of states with highest COVID infections per capita

A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection.

Happening today:

New Jersey grocery, restaurant, hospitality, shipping and postal employees are among a large group of frontline workers now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new federally-run mass vaccination site opens in Newark on Monday at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The new site will vaccinate up to 6,000 people daily and be open seven days a week.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 789,473 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,854 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

