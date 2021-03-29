Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Monday, March 29, 2021

Virus Outbreak New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ, NY top list of states with highest COVID infections per capita

A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection.

Happening today:

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 789,473 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 21,854 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here

