NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

8:15 a.m.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop discussed the city’s ambitious vaccine program for teachers and school staff as they prepare to reopen schools mid-April.

7:15 a.m.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla discussed how the city is doing one year after it became the first U.S. city to close restaurants and bars due to COVID-19.

Happening today:

Beginning Monday, vaccine eligibility in New Jersey expands to include pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, child care workers, transportation workers, all additional public safety workers, migrant farm workers, people experiencing homelessness, those in various shelters and more. See details and the full list here.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 742,051 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 21,429 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

