A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing Monday. Watch in the video below or click the link.

Vaccine rollout

New Jersey has surpassed 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide, with a current total of 2,039,427.

The state expects to receive 70,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

“We’re going to do all we can to make sure our distribution and administration of these initial doses is strategic and well-planned,” Murphy said.

Additionally, CVS and RiteAid will receive 22,500 J&J vaccine doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. These doses are in addition to the state’s federal allotment.

“Having a third highly effective vaccine in our toolkit is a game changer. We just need the supply,” Murphy said.

Vaccine eligibility expansion

Starting March 15, people in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination: Migrant farm workers Members of tribal communities Individuals experiencing homelessness Those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters



Beginning March 29, front-line essential workers in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination: Food production, agriculture, and food distribution Eldercare and support Warehousing and logistics Social services support staff Elections personnel Hospitality Medical supply chain Postal and shipping services Clergy Judicial system

Earlier Monday, Murphy announced eligibility would expand to include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and support staff; child care workers in licensed and registered settings; transportation workers; all additional public safety workers, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors, on March 15.

For all residents ages 75 and over, Murphy said the state is actively conducting outreach over the phone and scheduling appointments to ensure greater direct access. The state is also increasing allocations to megasites specifically for residents ages 75 and over.

Vaccination sites updates

There are nearly 300 vaccination sites open across the state.

The state’s six megasites are properly stocked with enough vaccines for every scheduled appointment.

Anyone with an appointment at a megasite should arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

“There is no need to wait on line or fear that you won’t get vaccinated,” Murphy said.

Schools update

Of the 811 public school districts, charter schools, renaissance schools, and schools for students with disabilities:

110 are open for all-in-person instruction

533 are offering hybrid instruction

142 are all-remote

27 are using a mix of options across different buildings

Daily indicators

2,668 new positive PCR tests

704,362 total PCR tests

643 new positive antigen tests

88,134 total antigen tests

1,865 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

387 patients in ICUs

226 ventilators in use

21 new COVID-19 fatalities

20,942 total deaths

The positivity rate for all 44,835 PCR tests recorded on Feb. 25 was 6.44%.

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.94

Latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there have been 704,362 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,942 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information