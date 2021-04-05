New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tours a field medical station inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Atlantic City, N.J. The center was converted into a makeshift hospital to handle patient overflow in response to COVID-19. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ COVID vaccine eligibility expands Monday

Starting Monday, more residents in New Jersey will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The age of eligibility will drop on Monday from 65+ to 55 years and older. The eligibility expansion also includes people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Additionally, more workers will become eligible in sectors like communications, laundry service, building and home services, financial institutions, utilities, sanitation, higher education and more. See the full list.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 815,007 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,069 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

