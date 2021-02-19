Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Friday, February 19, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey phil murphy coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators:

  • New positive PCR tests: 2,679 (Total: 678,306)
  • New positive antigen tests: 593 (Total: 83,192)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,202
  • ICU: 443
    • Ventilators: 300
    • New deaths: 64 (Death toll: 20,495)
  • Statewide transmission: 0.91

Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 675,713 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,432 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

