Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., New Jersey’s limit on outdoor gatherings increases to 200 people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The limit for indoor gatherings remains at 25 people.
Also effective Friday, the threshold for venues to be considered a “large venue” lowers from 5,000 to 2,500. Capacity for indoor seating at newly defined “large venues” will increase to 20%. Capacity for outdoor seating at “large venues” will rise to 30%.
Latest official numbers:
As of Thursday, there have been 804,037 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,023 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
