NEW YORK -- A serious and large-scale production error at a Maryland facility that manufactures the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has sparked concern in the New York City metro area.

It led both the state and city governments to issue statements of reassurance on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring concerning reports about a production issue at a Johnson & Johnson affiliated factory in Baltimore that may have impacted millions of doses," read a statement issued by the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "New Yorkers can rest assured that next week's allocation will not be impacted and all appointments scheduled at State-run mass vaccination sites will be honored," it continued.

Similarly, a spokesperson from the city's department of health and mental hygiene said, in a statement, "The production issue at the Baltimore plant does not affect any of the Johnson & Johnson doses that are currently being delivered and used in NYC. The regulatory process works in that this problem was identified and none of this vaccine was distributed. We are awaiting additional information on future allocations."

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo received Johnson & Johnson vaccinations two weeks ago. Now, the company, and federal regulators, are analyzing what went wrong.

At a facility in Baltimore that's operated by subcontractor Emergent BioSolutions, workers mixed ingredients from Johnson & Johnson's vaccine with those of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is not at all compatible with the Johnson and Johnson medication, and is not authorized for distribution in the U.S.

The facility had been cited by the FDA multiple times in the past, according to the Associated Press, for violations including having poorly trained employees, cracked laboratory vials and mold. The company said that about 15 million doses were contaminated, but none of those doses were ever distributed.

Meanwhile, some New Yorkers who'd been anticipating Johnson and Johnson inoculations are proceeding with caution.Fernando Mateo leads the retail organization United Bodegas of America and is a candidate for Mayor of New York City. The UBA has arranged for 1,000 vaccinations for store clerks and owners later this month,.

"Disappointed, no question about it," Mateo said in an interview about the production error. Still, he added, he believes that incoming doses will be safe.

"Corporations, people, are going to make mistakes, governments are going to make mistakes," he said. "We have to prepare for that."

At one city vaccination site, people were well aware of the Johnson and Johnson problem, even though at most locations, including the Sydenham facility in Central Harlem where they were, vaccines other than Johnson and Johnson are used.