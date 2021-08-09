Last day for NYC kids to get 1st shot, be fully vaccinated by start of school

NEW YORK — As one million New York City public school students prepare to head back to school for in-person learning next month, Monday is the last day to get the first COVID-19 dose in order to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 13.

The city has put the message out with a $1 million ad campaign and pop-up vaccination sites at Summer Rising locations as the delta variant surges and has been infecting more children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 72,000 cases among children were counted last week across the country.

“When I talk to young people about vaccinations, they’ve talked to me about talking to their parents and convincing their parents how important it was to them because they want to get back to school,” New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said

The schools chancellor said there are currently no plans for a remote option unless a class has to be quarantined.

However, several people, including Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer have been pushing for a remote option as only about half of eligible students have gotten the shot.

Health experts expect the latest wave to crash by fall.

Children between 12 and 17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.